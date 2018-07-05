Another state record fish for Illinois?

Capt. Rick Bentley with the new state record whitefish that was caught by client Kevin Deram on June 29.

A state record that was broken three times over a 33-day period last year has been broken once again.

Kevin Deram caught an 8-pound, 4-ounce whitefish June 29 to top the 7.5 pound whitefish caught March 22, 2017 at Montrose Harbor by Ken Maggiore.

Illinois DNR Fisheries Chief Dan Stephenson said he expected the new record to be certified sometime after the July 4 holiday. When that happens, it will the fourth state record fish caught in 2018. One other record – the redear sunfish record – was still pending a DNA test to determine its species.

“The whitefish paperwork was sent to Springfield from the Lake Michigan Program, so I will certify it soon,” Stephenson said on July 2. “We are awaiting the redear genetics testing. The female parent of the redear was a true redear but we don’t yet know what the male species was. This is taking longer than I like.”

According to Stephenson, Deram’s whitefish was weighed and certified at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan. DNR fisheries biologist Steve Robillard verified the weighing. The fish came in at 27 inches in length with an 18-inch girth.

