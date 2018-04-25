A pictorial [and Twitter and video] look at Wednesday’s Public Lands Day Rally

Outdoorsmen/women gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday for the much-anticipated Public Lands Day Rally.

Along with photos and video of the rally, the gathering was popular across social media, too, Wednesday afternoon.

Julie Blackburn from Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council addresses the Public Lands Rally at Minnesota State Capitol rotunda. @OutdoorNews pic.twitter.com/iBHlYLAazt — Rob Drieslein (@ODN_Editor) April 25, 2018