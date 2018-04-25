A pictorial [and Twitter and video] look at Wednesday’s Public Lands Day Rally

Staff Reports
Outdoorsmen/women gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday for the much-anticipated Public Lands Day Rally.

Along with photos and video of the rally, the gathering was popular across social media, too, Wednesday afternoon.

Rep. Rick Hansen addresses the crowd. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

Rally-goers high and low at the State Capitol. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

A bird’s-eye view of the gathering. (Photo by Rob Drieslein)

Rally-goers listen on as Rep. Rick Hansen talks public lands. (Photo by Javier Serna)

