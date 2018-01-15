It’s showtime: New York sport shows offer gear, guides and more

Waverly, N.Y. — It’s cold outside.

You’re not an ice fisherman, or maybe you’re tired of drilling holes on the hardwater.

Cabin fever is setting in. You need to do something.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options available for sportsmen and women in New York state. A solid lineup of sport shows across the Empire State and a couple of major gatherings outside our borders are just what’s needed to fuel the fire for another sporting season.

Here’s a look at the 2018 lineup of sport shows to assist with your planning.

Greater Niagara Fishing & Outdoor Expo

This three-day (Jan. 19-21) Niagara Falls show continues to gain momentum, and is perhaps best known for its extensive lineup of speakers and seminars, including the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA) Salmon School. The focus is clearly on Great Lakes fishing, and it serves as a classroom of sorts for anglers looking to boost their catch rate on the big lakes.

niagarafishingexpo.com

Yankee Sportsman’s Classic

This annual Vermont show, set for Jan. 19-21 this year, attracts scores of New Yorkers who cross Lake Champlain to tour the Champlain Valley Expo. There’s always a solid lineup of seminars and speakers, as well as numerous exhibitors that include guides and outfitters.

yankeeclassic.net

Albany Gun Show

The Capital District’s biggest gun show returns to the Empire State Plaza Convention Center, bringing together over 400 exhibitors and displays, including military arms, Colt revolvers, Remingtons, Winchesters, Springfields, high-grade shotguns, muskets, Smith & Wessons, ammo, hunting and fishing items, gun parts and accessories.

New York Sportsman’s Expo

Central New York’s biggest sport show returns to the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse Jan. 26-28, highlighted again by numerous seminars, plenty of exhibitors that include guides and outfitters, and the always-popular dock dogs competition.

newyorksportsmansexpo.com

Fly Fishing Show

You can’t call it “Somerset” this year: the Northeast’s biggest fly-fishing show has moved to the New Jersey Expo and Convention Center in Edison, N.J. No doubt the legions of fly-fishers will follow; the three-day event (Jan. 26-28) features scores of exhibitors and a seminar lineup that covers tips, tactics and travel.

flyfishingshow.com

Central New York Sportsman’s Show

This one-day (Feb. 3) show in Oneida’s Kallet Civic Center has a loyal following, and for good reason: the show includes scoring of deer by the New York State Big Buck Club, numerous outdoor authors showcasing and selling their works, seminars and the annual announcement of the Central New York Sportsman of the Year award.

www.holycrossacademy.com

S-VE Sportsman Show

A product of Spencer-Van Etten High School’s energetic sportsman’s club, the two-day (Feb. 3-4) show winds its way through the high school, with hunting and fishing outfitters, retailers, dog demonstrations and more.

Adirondack Outdoorsman Show

The 13th annual edition of the Adirondack Outdoorsman Show returns to the Johnstown Moose Club Feb.10-11, and it always draws a solid crowd of sportsmen and women. The show annually features plenty of exhibitors showcasing the latest in hunting and fishing gear, as well as featured guests from the outdoor world in New York state.

www.adkshow.com

Twin Tiers Outdoor Expo

A new date (Feb. 17-18) and a new location (the Elmira College Murray Athletic Center, known locally as “The Domes”) for this regionally popular show previously stationed at Elmira’s First Arena. There’s always a solid lineup of seminar speakers, as well as exhibitors that include Finger Lakes charter captains.

www.twintiersoutdoorexpo.com

Sportsman’s Show

The Seneca Allegany Casino Events Center will again host its annual sportsman show Feb. 24-25, offering vendors and exhibitors, firearms, taxidermy displays, and even county clerks ready to process pistol permit applications

enchantedmountains.com

World Fishing & Outdoor Expo

This four-day show packs the Rockland Community College Fieldhouse and is so well established it’s known by sportsmen simply as “Suffern.” The show, with a heavy emphasis on fishing (including saltwater), attracts noted celebrities and a solid seminar lineup. It’s set for March 1-4 this year.

www.sportshows.com

Western New York Sport & Travel Expo

New York’s biggest sport show consumes five buildings of the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg (outside Buffalo), and the four-day gathering (March 8-11) always includes special guests, seminars and a trout pond for kids. Keep an eye on the show’s website for updates on who’s coming in 2018.

www.eriepromotions.com

Great Outdoor Family Expo

This North Country show returns to the State Office Building in Watertown March 9-11, and it is what its name implies, a family-oriented gathering that includes plenty to do for the kids. But there’s also outdoor retailers, charter captains ready to book your fishing trip spread across 10,000 square feet of show space.

www.greatoutdoorexpo.com/

Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show

Another popular central New York show, the Big East Camping & Outdoor Sports Show returns to the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona March 23-25. Past editions have featured exhibitors, special guests and guides and outfitters. Keep an eye on the website for 2-18 updates.

kesslerpromotions.com

Finger Lakes Trollers Association Flea Market

Anglers flock to the Watkins Glen Community Center for this one-day (March 25) event where you can find plenty of deals on fishing gear and book a Finger Lakes charter. The association’s Facebook page will keep you informed on the 2018 flea market, which runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is always bustling.

Syracuse Gun Show

This 2018 Syracuse Gun Show will consume the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds April 21-22, with 1,000 tables of exhibits and displays by collectors and dealers from across the country. The Onondaga Sheriff’s Department pistol licensing unit typically is on hand both days to assist with transactions.

Great American Outdoor Show

The granddaddy of all sport shows, the Great American Outdoor Show returns to the State Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., drawing sportsman and women from across the Northeast. Take a map and use it; you could get lost otherwise. The 2018 edition, set for Feb. 3-11, will again feature hundreds of exhibitors and appearances by some of the biggest names in hunting and fishing.

greatamericanoutdoorshow.org