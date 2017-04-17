Montana plans to keep wolf hunt quotas outside Yellowstone

HELENA, Mont. — Montana wildlife officials are proposing to keep the number of wolves that can be hunted or trapped just outside of Yellowstone National Park at four.

The proposal that went out for public comment Friday would set a quota of two wolves in each of two Montana management areas outside the park.

That was also the limit set in 2016 after the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission rejected a plan to increase the quota.

No wolf hunting is allowed inside Yellowstone or Glacier national parks. There is also a quota of two wolves outside Glacier park.

There are no wolf hunting quotas for the rest of the state.

Wildlife and conservation advocates say they support the commission’s proposal to keep the limits outside Yellowstone.