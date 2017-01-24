Pennsylvania bulking up popular trout-stocking program

by Staff and News Reports

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anglers will have additional opportunities to catch 14- to 20-inch trout this season after the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Tuesday, Jan. 24 at its quarterly business meeting that it is adding six new waters to the popular Keystone Select Stocked Trout Program.

“The Keystone Select Program has proven to be a big hit with our customers,” PFBC Executive Director John Arway said. “It added an element of excitement to trout fishing and has helped establish the waters as destination fisheries, drawing anglers from all over and providing economic boosts to the local communities. Adding these new waters will make 2017 an even better fishing season.”

The six new waters include:

Berks County, Tulpehocken Creek, Section 7 (1.84 miles)

Cambria County, Chest Creek, Section 3 (1.80 miles)

Fulton County, Big Cove Creek, Section 3 (.93 miles)

Luzerne County, Harveys Creek, Section 4 (1.70 miles)

McKean County, Kinzua Creek, Section 4 (2.29 miles)

Venango County, Oil Creek, Section 7 (1.55 miles)

The original eight waters include:

Chester County, Middle Branch White Clay Creek, Section 3 (1.67 miles)

Dauphin County, Wiconisco Creek, Section 3 (.74 miles)

Lackawanna/Wyoming Counties, South Branch Tunkhannock Creek, Section 4 (.99 miles)

Lawrence County, Neshannock Creek, Section 3 (2.67 miles)

Lycoming County, Loyalsock Creek, Section 5 (1.49 miles)

Potter County, First Fork Sinnemahoning Creek, Section 4 (1.67 miles)

Somerset County, Laurel Hill Creek, Section 3 (2.33 miles)

Westmoreland County, Loyalhanna Creek, Section 3 (1.67 miles)

Under the program, approximately 4,500 large trout will be distributed among the 14 waters. The trout will be stocked at a rate of 175 to 225 per mile, which is comparable to the numbers of similarly sized fish in Pennsylvania’s best wild trout waters.

The waters are regulated under Delayed Harvest Artificial Lures Only regulations, which provides the opportunity to catch these fish multiple times. Under DHALO regulations, waters are open to fishing year-round, but anglers can harvest trout only between June 15 and Labor Day and the trout have to be a minimum of nine inches. For the rest of the year, these waters are managed on a catch-and-release-only basis and the creel limit is zero. Tackle is limited to artificial lures and flies.

The large trout will be stocked during the preseason and in-season spring stocking periods to coincide with the period of peak angler use. Both of these stockings will include a number of these larger fish. The PFBC website or FishBoatPA app should be consulted for the actual stocking dates.

Also Tuesday, commissioners proposed easing regulations and removing the closed season on smallmouth and largemouth bass in the middle and lower Susquehanna and lower Juniata rivers, allowing anglers to practice catch-and-release fishing for the popular species from May 1 through mid-June. Harvesting would still be prohibited throughout the year, and tournaments would remain banned during the bass spawning period from mid-April to mid-June period, like all other waters of the Commonwealth.

A closed season for all bass has been in place since 2012 on approximately 98 miles of the Susquehanna River from Sunbury downstream to the Holtwood Dam and on 31.7 miles of the Juniata River from Port Royal downstream to the mouth. It followed action in 2011 which imposed catch-and-immediate-release regulations on the same sections.

Surveys conducted from 2013-2016 revealed increasing numbers of adult smallmouth bass compared to severely reduced numbers collected from 2005-2012. The proposed regulation change will be open for a 60-day public comment period after it is published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin. Three public meetings also will be held during the comment period to solicit input. If approved on final rulemaking, the proposed changes would take effect in 2018.

