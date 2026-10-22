Yellowstone receives record $105 million gift for infrastructure, conservation, access

Yellowstone National Park and Tallgrass, a Colorado company building an AI power hub near Cheyenne, have launched a $105 million conservation and stewardship fund for the country’s first national park, calling it the largest single private gift in the agency’s history.

The park announced creation of the fund on Monday in conjunction with its nonprofit conservation partner, Yellowstone Forever, and Tallgrass, a Blackstone Infrastructure portfolio company. The fund will establish a permanent source of support for long-term stewardship, the groups said.