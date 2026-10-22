Five fishing leaders with connections to Minnesota and Wisconsin are joining the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame, which is based in Hayward, Wis. Listen here for details.
MN Daily Update: Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame names latest class
SUBSCRIBER CONTENT
Read this article now.
Create a free Outdoor News account.
Create a free account below to get instant access to this article, thousands of Outdoor News stories, and our digital editions. Your 1-month trial starts the moment you sign up.
No credit card required
No credit card required
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Calendar ducks and stubborn geese keep October interesting for Midwest waterfowlers
Midwest waterfowl hunters who find themselves singing the mid-season blues in October may turn to dog training sessions or decoy
Ryan Rothstein: Knock, knock, knocking… on the door of whitetail prime time
It seems like just yesterday that I was placing my cameras for the year and waiting on bow season. Yet
Rut strategies: Tips for taking big bucks during primetime
To bag a giant buck requires more than luck nowadays. True, you may be lucky and stumble onto a wall