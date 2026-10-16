Ruffed grouse hunters report an average season so far, and woodcock hunters are finding lots of flight birds in northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. Concentrate on food sources, water, and transition areas for bowhunting success. Sign up for a deer processing class. Jeff heads out on a family camping trip. Dan reports on his latest muskie outing.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2142
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