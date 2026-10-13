Wisconsin angler frustrated with restitution process after warden struck his boat

A Kenosha County angler says he is disappointed with the restitution process after his boat was struck by a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conservation warden’s craft in the spring.

On May 9, a boat driven by DNR Conservation Warden Travis Sindles collided with Michael Christiansen’s 18-foot Alumacraft Competitor. Christiansen, of Pleasant Prairie, said he and two friends had launched from Kenosha Harbor and were trolling at 2.5 mph while fishing for salmon when Sindles, who works in the DNR’s Marine Enforcement Unit for Kenosha and Racine counties, approached at what Christiansen described as a high speed.