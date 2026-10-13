Old Reel Collectors Assoc. gathers in New York’s Warren County

Dozens of collectors of old and antique fishing equipment and memorabilia gathered on the shores of Lake George in New York last month for the annual Old Reel Collectors Association (ORCA) convention, packing a lakeside resort with thousands of antique items to display, sell or trade and show off to the public.

The event was about much more than commerce, though. Camaraderie was a big part as well, as ORCA members gathered to fish, judge historic equipment, toured Lake George in historic boats, take part in seminars to learn more about their hobby and more.