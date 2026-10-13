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Minnesota DNR seeks public input on several fisheries rule proposals

The public has until Nov. 19 at 4:30 p.m. to comment. (Stock photo)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is inviting preliminary public input on several proposals that would update fishing regulations in upcoming seasons.

“These proposed changes are intended to bring clarity to complex rules and strengthen fish conservation efforts, which, in the long run, would improve fishing in these waters,” said John Dunn, DNR fisheries rules and regulations coordinator. 

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Regulation proposals include:

  • St. Croix River: Add consistency between Minnesota and Wisconsin for bass catch‑and‑release seasons and adjust angling limits for multiple species.
  • St. Louis River: Add Perch Lake to the boundary waters regulations, establish a bass catch‑and‑release season and revise walleye size limits.
  • Waters open and closed to fishing: Open several streams to fishing in Otter Tail County, close waters to fishing including Musky Bay on the Mississippi River, close waters on streams near electric carp barriers, open waters to fishing below Lock and Dam 3 and 4 and allow the Minnesota DNR to close Grand Marais harbor to fishing in the fall when brook trout are congregating in the harbor.
  • Other topics: Allow additional commercial minnow harvest on lakes previously closed to minnow harvest in south-central Minnesota, remove the special regulations for Crawford Lake in Wright County, clarify boundary water descriptions for tributary mouths along the Minnesota-North Dakota border, correct species names for commercial fishing regulations for Minnesota-South Dakota boundary waters, and adjust walleye length regulations on Saganaga Lake to make the length regulations consistent with statewide walleye rules and reduce confusion.

People can submit their input on the proposals until 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, by using a questionnaire online.

The specific rulemaking changes that are being proposed are available on the Minnesota DNR fisheries rulemaking webpage.

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