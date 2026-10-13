Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Southern Illinois Rack Attack Banquet, 4 pm, St. John’s Catholic Church, 519 Hazel Street, Red Bud. Call 618-541-8943 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 24: Whitetails Unlimited Area 51 IL Chapter Banquet, 4 pm, Pana Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #4109, 186 US-51, Pana. Call 217-820-7717 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Illinois Central Deer Camp, 4 pm, Knights of Columbus, 217 N. Limit Street, Lincoln. Call 309-369-8265 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Montgomery County Prairie IL Banquet, 5 pm, Litchfield Community Center, 1100 S. State Street, Litchfield. Call 217-825-7446 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.



NOV. 7: Clinton Lake Ducks Unlimited Banquet, 5 pm, American Legion, 1219 N. Elizabeth St., Clinton. Call 217-935-8453.

MEETINGS

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley, Hoffman Estates. For more information, call 630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton. For more information, call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. For more information, call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. For more information, call Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. For more information, call Donald Johanson, 847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. For more information, call 847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles, 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. For more information, call 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo. For more information, call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. For more information, call 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. For more information, call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. For more information, call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Mascoutah Sportsmens Club Meeting: Second Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m., Sportsmans Club, 1535 N County Rd., Mascoutah. For more information, call 618-540-9614.

Midwest Musky Club: January to June and August to December, first Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Village Sportsmans Club, 5201 W 115 St., Alsip. For more information, call 773-972-6634.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. For more information, call Sam Thomas, 815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. For more information, call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Riverside Fishing Club: Second Thursday of the month, Moose Lodge, Berwyn. For more information, call 630-235-2162.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Fuehnes in Damiansville and Mascoutah Sportsmans Club. For more information, call Pat Danies, 618-558-8072.

Woodford County Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Metamora. For more information, call 309-696-0208.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, PO Box 216, Sparta, IL 62286 or visit outdoornews.com and click on “About Us” and “Submit an Event.”