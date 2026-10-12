Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

OCT. 17: Argyle Fire Department fall sportsmen’s banquet, 5 p.m., Argyle Fire Station, 101 North Broad Street, Argyle, John Leigh, 608-426 0731.

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Iowa County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Dodger Bowl, 321 King Street, Dodgeville, Erik Miller, 608-574-4119, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Youth Shooting Sports banquet, 4:30 p.m., Keyes Peak Ski Lodge, 4960 Hwy. 101, Florence, Greg Scott, 651-399-9710, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 13: Whitetails Unlimited Kewaunee County Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Rendezvous Banquet Hall, E896 Hwy. N, Luxemburg, Denny Shimanek, 920-255-1664, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

OCT. 20: Whitetails Unlimited Green Bay Deer Hunters Bash, 5:30 p.m., Stadium View, 1963 Holmgren Way, Green Bay, Jay Newton, WTU field director, 920-960-9594, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.



OCT. 22:Ruffed Grouse Society 45th annual conservation banquet, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, 14066 Flambeau Avenue (Hwy. 13), Fifield, Tony Blattler, 715-332-5121.

OCT. 22: Merrill Area Chapter of DU, 5:30 p.m., Northwoods Veteran’s Post 601, Johnson Street, Merrill, Bill Bialecki, WTU field director, 715-409-6214.

NOV. 5: Fox River Valley Chapter of DU banquet, 5:30 p.m., Van Abel’s of Hollandtown, 8108 Hwy. D, Kaukauna, Nate Roberts, 920-284-3370.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Flambeau Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Northwoods Supper Club, Hwy. 13, Fifield, Dianna Schultz, 715-661-2562 , or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.



NOV. 14: Vermont Church 70th annual, deer hunters’ potluck, 5:30 p.m., Vermont Lutheran Church, 9886 Vermont Church Road, Black Earth, Jamie Hanson, 608-225-2717

DEC. 5: Whitetails Unlimited hunter appreciation banquet, 4:30 p.m., All Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 4735 Mormon Coulee Road, La Cross, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

DEC. 12: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin South Life member banquet, 4:30 p.m., The Lodge, 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 9, 2027: Whitetails Unlimited St. Croix Valley Chapter Hunters Night Out, 4:30 p.m., Ready Randy’s R&D Banquets, 1490 131st Street, New Richmond Bert Penny, 715-441-1122 or visit whitetailsunlimited.com.

JAN. 14, 2027: Whitetails Unlimited Sturgeon Bay Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Door County, 1023 Egg Harbor Road, Sturgeon Bay, Gala Emily Ploor, 920-818-0720, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

JAN 19. 2027: Whitetails Unlimited Black Creek/Seymour Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Romy’s Nitingale, W5670 County Road A, Black Creek,, Randy Swille, 920-373-8081, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

FEB. 25. 2027: Whitetails Unlimited Denmark Area Chapter banquet, 5:30 p.m., Beverly Gardens, 5911 Pine Grove Road, Denmark, James Grasee, 920-863-5539, or go to www.whitertailsunlimited.com.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike, 715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or go to wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

47th annual Indian Artifact Show, Oct. 25: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., sponsored by Badger State Archaeological Society, Monticello High School gym, 334 South Main Street, Monticello, Steve and Janet Gobeli, 608-371-3040.

Wisconsin Ice Fishing Expo, Dec. 11-13: Event held at the EAA Grounds, Oshkosh. Hours are Friday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, go to https://icefishexpo.com/

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar 3350 Annapolis Lane North Suite B, Plymouth, MN 55447

SPECIAL EVENTS

Rifle Sight-In, Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 14-15: The range is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on those days, Stone Bank Sportsmen’s Club, Inc., W1552 O’Neil Road, Ashippun.

MEETINGS

Access Ability Wisconsin: First Wednesday of every month, virtual meeting, 6-7:15 p.m., call Monica Spaeni, 608-886-9388 or Access-AbilityWi.org.

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Larry Lewis, 920-251-2165.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Between the Lakes Chapter 20 Muskies, Inc.: Second Thursday of each month at 6:30 p.m., Chris & Sue’s, Hwy. C, Plymouth. Open to the public. Call Ted Scharl, 920-564-3226.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of each month, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to the public. Call Lyle Peshkar, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414 771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org.

Izaak Walton League Upper Mississippi River Chapter: Second Monday of each month, 6 p.m., The Nature Center, Myrick Park, 789 Myrick Park Dr., La Crosse. Call Fritz Funk, 608-799-7533 or email fritz@funk.io.

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. Call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Manitowoc Rifle and Pistol Club: Second Wednesday of month, 7 p.m., 7227 Sandy Hill Lane, Two Rivers, call 920-717-2402.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, Joe’s “K” Ranch, 4840 S. Whitnall Ave., Cudahy. Call Bob Wincek, 414-217-9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 6 p.m., New Berlin VFW #5716 on first and third Tuesday of every month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call Don Marshall, 262-717-5449.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. Call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. Call 608 421 2982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Sheboygan VFW Memorial Post 9156, Sheboygan. Call Tom Pfister, 262-305-4023.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the clubhouse. Call Tom Rysticken, 920 793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday of each month, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920 766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. Call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. Call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. Call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Grainger’s Pub, Milwaukee. Call Gene O’Kelly, 414 526 2719.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. Call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.