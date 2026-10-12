A Wisconsin high school student’s artwork will soon appear on state park vehicle passes across the state. Here’s who won the contest and when the pass becomes available.
WI Daily Update: Winner announced in 2027 Wisconsin State Park and Forest vehicle admission pass design contest
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