Iowa bass club president fined for improper release of fish in Wisconsin tournament

The president of the Dubuque Bass Club was fined $243 and may not organize tournaments for two years after an investigation found that fish were mistakenly released too close to shore and died after a tournament in August. The high mortality was likely caused in part by higher-than-usual temperatures and low oxygen in the water, according to Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) fish biologists and game wardens.

The investigation began when multiple citizens noticed approximately 40 dead bass floating in the water at the O’Leary Lake boat ramp in Grant County, Wis.