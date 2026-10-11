La Crosse, Wis., man cited for six years of bass tournament violations

A La Crosse man is accused of holding bass tournaments for six years without obtaining the proper permits, and his own social media posts may be used as evidence against him.

According to a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) case activity report, Jamie A. Muller, 61, “was found to be organizing bass fishing tournaments primarily in La Crosse County, but also in Vernon and Trempealeau counties, from 2020 through 2026 without obtaining permits from the (DNR), as required for tournaments that permit culling of fish, have more than 20 boats, or more than $10,000 in total prizes (with additional qualifying criteria not listed).”