Enjoy the Halloween Zombie Shoot at The Range of Richfield. Hunter Nation hosts a Sportsmen’s Rally in Waukesha with Brett Favre. When to use a drone to recover wounded deer. Jeff reports on the World Walleye Championship, held last weekend at Devil’s Lake, ND. Dan is working on his Deer Hunt Wisconsin TV Special.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2141
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