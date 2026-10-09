Al Lindner: A borrowed boat and some perspective on forward-facing sonar

Sometimes we put ourselves in unique situations, especially when it comes to fishing. I found myself in one of those just the other day. For a variety of reasons, I decided to sell my boat a little early this year. A decision like that is not taken lightly, especially because it leaves me boatless for arguably the best time of year to fish.

Thankfully, a good friend of mine has a Lund 1875 Pro V that he was willing to loan out. It’s a great boat, set up with just about everything a person could need. Honestly, the only piece of modern technology it was missing was forward-facing sonar.