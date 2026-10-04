Michigan’s Four Lakes fishery rebounds years after flooding

Nearly 1,500 fish representing 30 species, including a 27-inch walleye and an unexpected brown trout, were captured in a recent survey of Sanford Lake – early evidence that Michigan’s Four Lakes fishery is beginning to rebuild six years after catastrophic flooding.

The survey, conducted shortly after Sanford Lake returned to its legal summer level, also produced large numbers of crayfish and was dominated by minnows and shiners, suggesting the lower levels of the aquatic food web are responding quickly to newly available habitat.