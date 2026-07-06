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New York’s Outdoor Calendar

EDUCATION

JULY 9, AUG. 21, SEPT. 15, OCT. 23: NYS Licensed Guide Online Exam. Info: https://nysoga.org/become-a-guide.

EVENTS

JULY 19: NWTF NYS Chapter Family Fun Day and Picnic, Harris Hill Amusement Park, Elmira, N.Y. Info: https://events.nwtf.org/EVT-19937/tickets

AUG. 8: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association, American Legion Post 256, Canandaigua N.Y. Info: 585-857-0106.

AUG. 8: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association, American Legion Post 256, Canandaigua N.Y. Info: 585-857-0106.

Aug. 9: Midstate Arms Collectors, Unadilla Gun Show and Flea Mkt., Unadilla Rod & Gun Club, Unadilla, N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

Aug. 13-16: 32nd Annual Traditional Archery Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-648-1867.

Aug. 14-16: Cattaraugus Trappers Association’s 2026 Sportsmen’s Rendezvous, Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, 585-492-2445

Aug. 15: Yates County S.C.O.P.E. Meet the candidates pig roast, Seneca Lake Duck Hunters, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-536-7514.

AUG. 21-23: NYS Woodsmen’s Field Days – Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, Boonville, N.Y. Info: https://woodsmensfielddays.com/.

SEPT. 7: Labor Day Archery Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-648-1867.

SEPT. 12-13: Middletown Firearm & Knife Show, Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown, N.Y. Info: https://northeastgunshows.com.

SEPT. 19: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish & Game Chapter Banquet, Southern Tier Chapter Banquet, Howard Community Center, Howard, N.Y. Info: 607-382-8906.

SEPT. 26: Whitetails Unlimited East Worcester Fish & Game Chapter Banquet, Worcester Fire House, Worcester, N.Y. Info: 607-397-1740.

SEPT. 26-27: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Hamburg Fairgrounds, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

OCT. 3: Whitetails Unlimited Adirondack Mountains Chapter Banquet, Pecks Rainbow Hall, Altona, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

Oct. 11: Midstate Arms Collectors, Lisle Gun Show, Lisle Fire Dept., Lisle N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

Nov. 7: Midstate Arms Collectors, Oneonta Saturday Gun Show, Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center, Oneonta, N.Y. Info: Call/text Sandy Ackerman 607-239-0176.

NOV. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Cortland County Chapter Banquet, Cortland Country Music Park, Cortland, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304 or visit www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Nov. 7-8: Middletown Firearm & Knife Show, Orange County Fairgrounds, Middletown, N.Y. Info: https://northeastgunshows.com.

NOV. 7-8: Niagara Frontier Gun Shows, Springville Fire Hall, Springville N.Y. Info: call Bruce at 716-542-9929 or visit www.nfgshows.com.

Shoots

JULY 12: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Sporting Clays, KDat Sports Farm, Georgetown, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

JULY 12, AUG 2, SEPT. 13: 3D Archery Shoot, Green Island Rod and Gun, Schaghicoke, N.Y.  518-928-4103.

Aug. 8: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Grouse Walk Sporting Clays, Vernon National Shooting Preserve, Vernon, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

AUG. 13-15: Traditional Shoot, Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Alden N.Y. Info: www.hawkeyebowmen.com.

AUG. 23, SEPT.27: 3D Archery Shoot, North Troy Stag Rod & Gun, Melrose, N.Y. Info: 518-272-8320.

AUG. 30: Bowhunters Rendezvous, Suffolk Archers, Huntington Station, N.Y. Info: 516-241-4109, https://suffolkarchers.com.

Sept. 13: CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Fall Outing Sporting Clays, Baldwinsville Rod and Gun Club, Baldwinsville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Richmondville Fish and Game Club: Public trap and archery shooting every Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m. Info: 518-265-8947.

West Canada Creek Association, Inc., Newport (Herkimer County): Trap Shooting every Wednesday evening starting at 5 p.m. Info: http://www.westcanadacreekassociation.com.

WILLIAMSON CONSERVATION & SPORTING CLUB (WAYNE COUNTY): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, unlimited shells for 12 and 20 gauge. Info: 585-330-6173.

Tournaments

JULY 18: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing,  Paradox Lake, Eagle Lake and Putnam Pond. Info: #adkkbf.

JULY 18: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Susquehanna River, Binghamton, N.Y. Info: www.nykbf.com.

AUG. 18: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing,  Schroon Lake. Info: #adkkbf.

AUG. 15: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Sodus to Little Sodus – Lake Ontario. Info: www.nykbf.com.

SEPT. 5-6: Venison Donation Family Fishing Derby, Keuka Lake, Hammondsport, N.Y. Info: 607-377-2697.

SEPT. 12-13: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Club Classic – Lake George. Info: #adkkbf.

SEPT. 12-13: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, State Championship – Location TBA. Info: www.nykbf.com.

OCT. 3: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, NY Kayak Invitational – Location TBA. Info: www.nykbf.com.

Meetings

Albany County Conservation Alliance: Last Monday, every other Month (March, May, July, Sept., Nov.), West Albany Rod and Gun Club, Albany, N.Y. Info: 518-355-8757.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Meeting: July1, Sept. 15, 6 p.m. at the Dewitt Fish & Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

Mohawk Valley Trout Unlimited December Gathering: Dec. 11, 69 Steakhouse, Whitesboro, N.Y. Info: 315-272-7866

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.

Attention Conservation Organizations!

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