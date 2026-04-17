Crappies are staging in deeper waters near areas where they will eventually move up into the shallows. Tim Lesmeister explains how he uses a bass technique to catch these deeper crappies.
MN Daily Update: A bass technique to catch deeper crappies after ice out
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