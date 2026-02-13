Sports Show Season continues. This week we learn about the Milwaukee Muskie Expo, the Wisconsin Fishing Expo, Pheasant Fest, and the Milwaukee Sports Show. Jeff reports on his latest winter activities. Dan reports on two successful rabbit hunts and gets ready for the Milwaukee Sports Show.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2107
