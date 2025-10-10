Ask a fisheries biologist: What represents a trophy fish in Wisconsin?

Anglers have lively debates about what they consider a trophy fish, but fish biologists do not. This is because the American Fisheries Society has standard cutoffs for trophy fish for most species in North America.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here