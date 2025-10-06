Star Watch: More planets than stars?

Until recently, most of us probably thought there were only eight planets, all of which orbit the Sun in our solar system. But now, scientists using advanced telescopes tell us they have discovered planets orbiting stars outside our solar system.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here