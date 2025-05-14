Wednesday, May 14th, 2025
Bill Hilts, Jr.: Walleye season is open in New York, and Lake Erie is the place to be

Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga with a Lake Erie walleye he caught during the day. (Bill Hilts, Jr. photo)

Outdoor News may earn revenue from products shown on this page by participating in affiliate programs. Click here to learn more.

Walleye season opened in New York State on May 1 and Lake Erie is the place to be for catching these popular table fare.

With more than 77 million of these fish estimated to be in the lake from Toledo to Buffalo, it’s certainly an exciting time if you love fishing for old “marble eye.” The best action, now that the season is underway, is traditionally at night. However, with recent weather patterns, we may have to wait until the winds calm down and the waters begin to warm a bit before that night bite resembles any consistency.

“Typically, the night bite on reefs in 3 to 12 feet of water is the most productive,” says Capt. Tom Slawatycki of Tight Lines Charters. “Your ticket to success is trolling Rapala plugs in sizes 9, 11, and 13. Scatter Rap minnow-style baits will also work.”

While these are Tom’s go-to baits, there are dozens of other lure companies that boast effective enticements. Challenger, Bomber, Yaleye, Pillard’s, Yo-Zuri, Rebel, Reno Rocker … the list is a long one. 

“Leads (from the boat) can be any were from 35 to 100 feet back, depending on what depth you are in. Colors can vary from night to night but firetiger, hot steel, and clown would be a good start,” insists Slawatycki.

He says to experiment with different colors as one may be better on a particular evening. Trolling speed should be from 1.2 to 2 mph as a rule of thumb.

Capt. Tom Slawatycki of Tight Lines Charters with a couple Lake Erie walleyes from last year. (Capt. Tom Slawatycki photo)

According to Slawatycki, the day bite can be a bit more challenging at the start of the season as water temperatures are still cold. Target some of the same reefs that you do at night using plastics paired with a 3/16 or ¼-ounce jig.

He likes the 4-inch Z-Man scented jerk shadz or similar plastic bait in natural colors. Hair jigs and blade baits will also work better as waters warm into the 50-degree range. 

“When targeting a reef, use your spot lock and fan cast the reef, or drift and cast. The bite seems to be more consistent as there is a ripple on water. Normally we would be seeing emerald shiners in the creeks and marinas for the last month, but the emeralds are just starting to show up now. It may be a week or two delayed this year because of colder temperatures.”

If you want to reach out to Slawatycki, drop him a note at Charters716@gmail.com.  

Another fishing “finatic” is Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga, a former charter captain who just fishes for himself with fellow fish-a-holics now.

“We will be fishing in rocky areas, focusing on 6 to 12 feet of water,” said Rustowicz. “You can catch walleyes from Smokes Creek (near Buffalo) all the way to the Pennsylvania line, but we picked this spot because there will be less boat pressure.”

That’s what he explained to me our last time out on the lake. 

“The walleyes like to hide behind the big rocks when they are on the feed and ambush bait,” said Rustowicz. “We will run stickbaits like Husky Jerks, Chatter Raps, Rapalas, and Smithwick Elite 8 Rogues.”

Anything should work that is a shallow diving lure.

MORE FISHING COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

New York’s 2025 Great Lakes Preview: Lake Erie and its tributaries are a year-round fishing bonanza

From Lake Superior to Lake Ontario, how and where to catch Chinooks — the ‘king’ of the Great Lakes

Great Lakes’ $7 billion fishing industry may get a reprieve from invasive carp invasion after all

Knowing how far the lure is back is important to keep a consistent presentation.

Rustowicz uses the new Okuma Convector Low Profile Line Counter reels that have a high speed of 6.3 to 1 ratio. The rods are the Okuma Kokanee 7-1/2-foot sticks that offer a great feel. The rod and reel were in our hands as we motored back and forth across the “secret” area.

“We try to keep the speed between 1.5 and 2.2 miles per hour,” said Rustowicz. “The lures are back 60 to 100 feet, depending on what the bottom terrain calls for. If you are hitting bottom, pick your rod up or bring some line in. When you do hit bottom, check your lure for weeds and make sure it is clean.”

It can be a little tricky taking weeds off a lure with 3 treble hooks … in the dark. However, we were wearing head lamps to make sure the sharp lures did not catch more than a fish. 

Rustowicz broke the ice first, followed by me with a couple. The hot lure was the Smithwick Elite 8 Rogue in blue. The fish seemed to like that lure on this night, and we needed to have two of them in the water. 

When the fish are hitting, it can make for a short night – even when the limit is six fish per person on Lake Erie. It should be a great year in 2025 … as soon as things start to warm up.

