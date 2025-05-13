Fishermen battling with changing oceans chart new course after Trump’s push to deregulate

Virginia Olsen has pulled lobsters from Maine’s chilly Atlantic waters for decades while watching threats to the state’s lifeblood industry mount.
Trade imbalances with Canada, tight regulations on fisheries and offshore wind farms towering like skyscrapers on open water pose three of those threats, said Olsen, part of the fifth generation in her family to make a living in the lobster trade. That’s why she was encouraged last month when President Donald Trump signed an executive order that promises to restore American fisheries to their former glory.