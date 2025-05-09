On this week’s show, lure maker Bimbo Gifford tells how he invented the Bimbo Skunk fishing lure and offers advice on how to use it to catch more panfish. Travel writers Tom and Kristi Manus discuss their new book, Historic Wisconsin Roadsides, and talk about their favorite Wisconsin places to visit, stay, and eat that are off the beaten path.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2019
