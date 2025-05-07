The crappies are starting to move shallow, so now you’re fishing amongst a crowd. Here’s what to do to catch these fish when you are in a lot of company.
WI Daily Update: Catching fish with plenty of company
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Notes off a soiled cuff: A hunting story from Pennsylvania that tops them all
As you might imagine, I have heard a lot of hunting stories – this one tops them all:
Not
Commentary: Michigan House Bill 4073 would handcuff conservation officers
House Bill 4073 is a bad idea, which would have severe implications for Michigan’s natural resources.
The bill requires
MN Daily Update: Catching fish with plenty of company
The crappies are starting to move shallow, so now you’re fishing amongst a crowd. Here’s what to do to catch