Bill Hilts, Jr.: Your Prescription for better health – Fishing in New York

We all know that the freshwater fishery in New York is a world class act, offering some of the best angling action in the world for a wide range of species that few states can compare with.

This is one of the reasons why area fish gurus host the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo year after year in Niagara Falls, set for Feb. 13-16, 2025. They are “Teaching Fishing” to the masses, helping them all to become better anglers in the long run of life. One huge side benefit is that the recreational pastime of fishing is better for your health – for so many reasons.