It’s that period of early and sometimes thin ice, and you need to be prepared to get out should an accident occur. Here are some of the most important items to have with you right now to make sure you remain safe on the hard water. It includes making sure there is someone with you.
WI Daily Update: Must-have things to consider for first-ice safety
