Michigan Mixed Bag: Ice-fishing class on tap in Cadillac

Cadillac, Mich. — Hard Water School, an ice fishing class for beginners and advanced anglers, will be held January 18-19 at the Carl T. Johnson Hunting & Fishing Center at Mitchell State Park, 6087 East M-115, Cadillac, Michigan, 49601.

This two-day class will cover everything you need to know to catch panfish, walleye, and northern pike through the ice. Instruction will be provided by ice fishing pro staff from Clam Outdoors, HT Enterprises, Vexilar and more.

Cost is $40 and includes lunch on Saturday.

To register, go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Outdoor Skills Academy tab.

For more information, email DNR-HFC@Michigan.gov or call (231) 779-1321.

DNR Approves Nearly $1.9 Million in Recreation Grants

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that 14 communities will share $1,896,700 in Recreation Passport grants for local public recreation projects.

The grants awarded will fund a range of projects, including improvements at the Big Traverse Bay boating access site in Houghton County’s Schoolcraft Township

“The Recreation Passport is a tremendous value providing annual access to state parks, boating access sites, state forest campgrounds and more, all for $14,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “In addition, purchases of the Recreation Passport help fund maintenance and improvements at our state parks and provide money we allocate as Recreation Passport grants for local projects across Michigan.”

The DNR’s Recreation Passport grant program began in 2010 with the goal of boosting visitation and funding for Michigan state parks. The Recreation Passport is a $14 annual pass required for access to 103 state parks and recreation areas, more than 140 state forest campgrounds, Michigan historic sites, hundreds of boating access sites, and thousands of miles of trails.

Ten percent of the proceeds from Recreation Passport sales are granted to communities across the state for development and improvement of local public recreation facilities.

Learn more about the program and application materials at Michigan.gov/DNRGrants.

DNR Announces Support for Park Upgrades in 12 Counties

Lansing — The Michigan DNR announced recently 15 community recreation facilities projects were recommended for a combined $8 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants.

“The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a great asset that brings federal funding through the state to local projects – from splashpads and observation decks to park rest room improvements and boating access site upgrades,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “This year alone, the program is allocating a significant investment of $8 million for projects important to communities across Michigan.”

The projects recommended for funding are in Berrien, Clinton, Eaton, Genesee, Gogebic, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw and Wayne counties. That funding will support outdoor ice arena improvements, a township playscape, an Americans with Disabilities Act accessible outdoor viewing platform, trails, splashpads and much more.

One of the recommendations was for $2 million grant to the DNR Parks Division for redevelopment of the Bartnik Boating Access Site at Sterling State Park in Monroe County on the shore of lake Erie.

Indulge Your Curiosity with NotMISpecies Webinars

Lansing — Did you know that road rights-of-way can be hot spots of invasive species infestation? Were you aware that some retailers in Michigan will take back aquarium pets if you have too many? Have you heard about lesser celandine, Michigan’s newest watch list plant? Have you thought about the effects of climate change on Michigan’s forests?

If you are curious about these or other invasive species issues, check out the NotMISpecies webinar series.

Supported by the Michigan Invasive Species program, the monthly, hour-long webinars are designed to keep people informed about available programs, current research and emerging issues in the state and the Great Lakes region. Question and answer sessions and links to resources help attendees get the most out of each presentation.

For more information Google NotMISpecies webinar.