Jeremiah Haas, who has written a popular column for Illinois Outdoor News since 2017, will be inducted into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.

But he’s going in for his day job. Haas, who joins six others in the Class of 2025 – including one of the state’s top archery instructors – is deservedly being recognized for his work as an aquatic biologist and his work in fish conservation.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here