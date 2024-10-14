Yellowstone Lake in Lafayette County, Wis., suffering algae blooms, but fishery strong

Yellowstone Lake was surveyed by the local DNR team in 2018 and 2019 to assess the lake’s popular fishery. Although some the density for some species was down from a 2014 survey, the numbers remain solid.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here