Federal Ammunition announces continued partnership with Youth Shooting Sports Alliance

Anoka, Minn. – Federal Premium announced its ongoing collaboration with the Youth Shooting Sports Alliance (YSSA), reinforcing a shared commitment to introducing safe and responsible shooting sports to new enthusiasts.

As a dedicated sponsor, Federal supports YSSA’s mission to foster the development of shooting sports programs that prioritize safety and responsibility.

“By supporting YSSA, our company proudly contributes to the preservation of the shooting sports heritage and shows our dedication to the next generation of hunters and target shooters,” said Federal Ammunition’s Director of Community Relations Jon Zinnel. “We firmly believe in the mission of YSSA and its efforts to introduce people to shooting sports.”

The Youth Shooting Sports Alliance was founded in 2007. The YSSA has loaned and donated equipment to youth programs nationwide, benefiting more than 120,000 youth.

“Federal also congratulates Kevin Kozel as its new Executive Director. He has been involved in youth shooting sports programs for over 14 years in many ways and roles,” continued Zinnel. “The organization couldn’t have found a more passionate leader to continue supporting youth development programs and take it to the next level.”