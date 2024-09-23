Search
Monday, September 23rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, September 23rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Federal Ammunition announces continued partnership with Youth Shooting Sports Alliance

The Youth Shooting Sports Alliance was founded in 2007, and has loaned and donated equipment to youth programs nationwide, benefiting more than 120,000 youth.

Anoka, Minn. – Federal Premium announced its ongoing collaboration with the Youth Shooting Sports Alliance (YSSA), reinforcing a shared commitment to introducing safe and responsible shooting sports to new enthusiasts. 

As a dedicated sponsor, Federal supports YSSA’s mission to foster the development of shooting sports programs that prioritize safety and responsibility. 

“By supporting YSSA, our company proudly contributes to the preservation of the shooting sports heritage and shows our dedication to the next generation of hunters and target shooters,” said Federal Ammunition’s Director of Community Relations Jon Zinnel. “We firmly believe in the mission of YSSA and its efforts to introduce people to shooting sports.” 

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Hunting the Adirondack backwoods makes for some great tales to share

Michigan DNR will no longer relocate nuisance geese, relying instead on euthanizing problem birds

Pennsylvania group celebrates 50 years of annual canoe trips

The Youth Shooting Sports Alliance was founded in 2007. The YSSA has loaned and donated equipment to youth programs nationwide, benefiting more than 120,000 youth. 

“Federal also congratulates Kevin Kozel as its new Executive Director. He has been involved in youth shooting sports programs for over 14 years in many ways and roles,” continued Zinnel. “The organization couldn’t have found a more passionate leader to continue supporting youth development programs and take it to the next level.”

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?