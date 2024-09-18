Minnesota’s Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Finesse fish with a slip bobber

It’s no secret that the slip bobber is one of the most effective techniques for fishing Lake Mille Lacs walleyes. While techniques and technologies have changed the way many people fish, slip bobbers remain relevant.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here