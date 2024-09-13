Make your final preparations for bow deer season. Explore Florence County, Wisconsin for fall colors, hunting, and fishing. Wild turkey expert Jeff Budz explains how to score a Grand Slam. Jeff reports on the NWT championship in Oscoda, Michigan and heads to Cass Lake, Minnesota for the final MWC tournament of the season. Dan takes a group of anglers to Lake of the Woods for some great walleye action.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1937
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Steve Pollick: Amendment to wild hog bill in Ohio should allow some hunting
Ohio hunters would lose their opportunity to shoot “Hogzilla” under legislation that has passed the Ohio House of Representatives and
WI Daily Update: Sight in your deer rifle each year
Here’s why now is the right time to sight in your deer rifle for this fall’s hunting season.
Mike Schoonveld: Who funds Michigan’s fisheries programs?
Ask an angler the question posed in the title and he’s likely to say, “I do.” If you follow-up this