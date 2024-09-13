Another 100-pounder hits the scales at Alton Catfish Classic in Illinois

The roster of 100-pound fish pulled from the Mississippi River at Alton, Ill., continues to grow, much like the massive blue catfish that attract anglers from across the country.

A team competing in the annual Alton Catfish Classic on Sept. 7 joined the list, catching a blue cat that weighed in at 100.03 pounds to win first place. Much of the credit for the area’s monster fish is given to geography – the Mississippi confluences with the Missouri River at Alton, and the confluence of the Mississippi and the Illinois River sits just 20 miles to the north.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here