Another 100-pounder hits the scales at Alton Catfish Classic in Illinois

The roster of 100-pound fish pulled from the Mississippi River at Alton, Ill., continues to grow, much like the massive blue catfish that attract anglers from across the country.
A team competing in the annual Alton Catfish Classic on Sept. 7 joined the list, catching a blue cat that weighed in at 100.03 pounds to win first place. Much of the credit for the area’s monster fish is given to geography – the Mississippi confluences with the Missouri River at Alton, and the confluence of the Mississippi and the Illinois River sits just 20 miles to the north.