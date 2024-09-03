New York’s Reelin’ for a Cure brings in plenty of fish for a great cause

Nine years ago, Stephanie Pierleoni, of Newfane, N.Y., had a dream to create a fishing tournament on Lake Ontario that would allow women to enjoy a salmon and trout resource that she has a passion for. At the same time, they would be raising much-needed funds to support some cancer-related benefactor in the area.

“Reelin’ for a Cure” became a reality.

“Being able to give back to our local women fighting cancer or in memory of someone who has lost their battle just feels good and I feel the kindness and love every single year at this event,” Pierleoni said.

