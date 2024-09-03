Bassmaster Elite Series angler boats over 100 pounds in New York tournament stop

After claiming his first blue trophy at the season’s fourth event at the St. Johns River, Cory Johnston, of Otonabee, Canada, tallied 102 pounds and claimed the $100,000 top prize at the Bassmaster Elite series tournament held Aug. 15-18 on the St. Lawrence River.

“It was a lot of hard work. I put a lot of time into this,” Johnston said. “I’ve said it 100 times, this is my favorite place to come, this is my favorite crowd with all my family and friends, all the Canadian support — and it’s a short drive home.”

