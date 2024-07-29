Major League Fishing returns to Michigan’s Saginaw Bay in 2025

MLF Report

Bay City, Mich. — Major League Fishing (MLF) announced the schedule for the seventh season of the 2025 Bass Pro Tour, and Michigan anglers will be excited to see Saginaw Bay and the Saginaw River on the list.

Saginaw Bay and Bay City, Mich., will play host to Stage Seven of the 2025 Bass Pro Tour season, Aug. 7-10. Hosted by Go Great Lakes Bay and the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the event will showcase 65 of the world’s top professional bass anglers competing for the sport’s top regular-season award of $150,000, along with a season-long race for millions of dollars in winnings and valuable points in the Fishing Clash Angler of the Year (AOY) race, and qualification into REDCREST 2026.

“Bay City is once again honored and excited to host the MLF Bass Pro Tour in 2025. Some of the best fishing in Michigan is in the Great Lakes Bay Region, on the Saginaw Bay,” said Tim Shelton, director of sports tourism of Go Great Lakes Bay. “I am confident that the anglers and visitors will enjoy our community with its wonderful options for dining, nightlife, shopping and attractions. We look forward to providing a warm welcome and a great experience for our MLF guests.”

MORE BASS COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

New state-record largemouth caught from Cayuga Lake certified by New York DEC

Here’s how to beat the mid-summer bass lull

New York’s St. Lawrence River ranked top bass water in U.S.

The event will mark the second time that the MLF Bass Pro Tour has visited Bay City and Saginaw Bay. When MLF last visited the fishery in 2023, pro Matt Becker of Ten Mile, Tennessee, outdueled legendary Michigan pro Kevin VanDam of Kalamazoo, with a final day total of five bass weighing in at 22 pounds, 11 ounces.

“We’re excited about the rollout of the Bass Pro Tour 2025 schedule and what the season will offer to our fans: a fun mixture of new and familiar destinations, with a variety of fishery types and styles,” said MLF Executive Vice President & General Manager Kathy Fennel. “The schedule includes some of the best bass lakes and rivers in the country, including Saginaw Bay and the Saginaw River, which will create consistent excitement for our fans. We’re grateful to our fans, local partners and Bass Pro Tour anglers as we’re set up for an exciting 2025 season.”

For the first time in Bass Pro Tour history, the full field will compete simultaneously in the Qualifying Round on days one and two. From there, top anglers will advance to the Knockout Round on day three and ultimately the Championship Round on day four.

Visit MajorLeagueFishing.com for more info.