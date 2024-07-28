Connectivity report details steps for wildlife corridors in Pennsylvania

A recent study on connecting wildlife habitats in Pennsylvania identified several areas in the state as priorities for “conservation corridors” while calling on state agencies, including the Game Commission, to help combat the impacts of fragmented habitats.
The report, “The Current Status of Conservation Connectivity in Pennsylvania,” was authorized by House Resolution 87, which state Reps. Mary Jo Daley, D-Montgomery County, and Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny and Washington counties, sponsored and passed with bipartisan support last year.