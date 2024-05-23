Gear & Gadgets: KastKing introduces the iReel One IFC Smart Fishing Reel

Using Bluetooth to pair the iReel One with your smartphone or other Bluetooth devices and the KastKing App, iReel One employs highly accurate motion capture sensors in the spool assembly to provide anglers with precise casting metrics, including the number of casts made, average distance, farthest cast, retrieve speed, and more.

iReel One introduces Intelligent Frequency Control (IFC) to evaluate casting variables such as spool speed, inertia, and line tension to optimize performance in real-time, eliminating backlashes and ensuring smooth and accurate casts regardless of wind speed or lure weight. IFC microcontroller sensors within the frame and side plate analyze spool data and automatically apply or release a electromagnetic braking system.

The uniquely shaped and rotating Axis Eye presents a very wide line-out aperture and a straight shot off the reel and through the line guides for longer and more accurate casts. The line guide features a super slick silicon nitride coating that offers excellent heat dissipation allowing braid, monofilament, and fluorocarbon lines to glide freely across the surface with minimal restriction.

Its sleek and stylish electroplated finish is both attractive and durable while maintaining a low-profile, 41.5mm design for ultimate comfort and is truly a pleasure to hold all day. This is ideal for those who palm their reel while twitching jerkbaits or prefer to keep a finger in contact with the line as a lure is falling in deep water.

For more information please visit Kast-King at www.kastking.com.

PRIMOS ANNOUNCES NEW CUSTOM MILL TURKEY PLAQUES

Primos ® Hunting, a pioneer in game calls and hunting accessories, announces new commemorative custom turkey fan plaques available from the Custom Mill Shop. A long-time request from turkey hunters, the new custom plaques are available just in time for the spring season.

Designed by turkey hunters for turkey hunters, Primos custom plaques are the perfect way to commemorate that special bird or memory for a friend, family member or yourself. Handcrafted with solid hardwoods, each plaque is individually marked for authenticity and can be fully customized to celebrate any successful hunt.

The Custom Mill Shop turkey plaques feature a cherry wood baseplate and a select maple fan holder. Purchasers can select between two styles: the Field Report or Custom. The Field Report includes personalized text, the state the bird was taken in or shotshell size, as well as stats like spur and beard length. The Custom style allows you to choose from multiple turkey graphics and text options on both the top and bottom of the plaque.

Each plaque is crafted and shipped to your door within 15 days. To start designing your own unique plaque visit www.Primos.com.

FLOATING, TROLLING, UNIVERSAL, CLEAR LIVE BAIT CONTAINER

The Bait Caddy offers a clear body that allows you to see the bait you are trying to retrieve. Now you can keep different types of bait in the same container without having to wonder what you’re reaching for. The Bait Caddy is user-friendly with a wide mouth access and easy one-handed bait retrieval. It features a secure locking lid. There are no loose parts to get lost, nothing to unscrew, and no spring-loaded doors.

The Bait Caddy floats and trolls very nicely along side or behind your boat. It’s size and shape allows you to use it in live-wells, bait-wells or hanging off a dock. It also fits 8”-10” ice holes making it usable all year round.

It has extremely durable construction and is UV stabilized which provides for: no warping, fading, cracking or breaking in extreme heat to sub-zero temps.

The 1⁄8” holes located on opposite sides near the top allow fresh water in and out while keeping small bait and leeches from escaping.

The Bait Caddy is made in the USA and is available at many bait shops and sporting goods stores.

Visit www.baitcaddy.com for more information.

SUFIX SHOWCASES NEW TRITANIUM PLUS FISHING LINE

For those who love fishing the surf, Sufix has a new option for you – Tritanium Plus fishing line in new Chartreuse – now available in ¼-pound and 1-pound spools.

Tritanium Plus in chartreuse is available in 8 lb., 10 lb. 12 lb., 25 lb., 30 lb., 40 lb., and 50 lb. line test in both the ¼-pound spool and the 1-lb. spool. With that wide range of line tests, surf anglers have a number of options for a great day of surf fishing. Whether you’re looking to hook up with pompano, redfish, bluefish, sea trout, redfish, Spanish mackerel, amberjack, stripers – or anything else you can catch from the surf or nearby pier – there’s a Tritanium Plus line for you.

Sufix Tritanium Plus™ is an advanced copolymer that is tough as nails, incredibly strong and easy handling. Advanced anti-abrasion copolymer formula for maximum durability. High tensile and knot strength as well as special anti-friction agents reduce abrasion and improve casting. It’s a long-casting line perfectly suited for surfcasting.

Sufix Tritanium Plus also is available in Clear and Dark Green. For more information please visit Rapala at www.rapala.com.

EXCEL BOATS SHOWCASES 21-INCH STORMCAT

The 21’ Stormcat is built on our most advanced big water platform for the ultimate experience for recreational as well as competitive fishermen. An aggressive hull with 18-degree deadrise allows you to cut through big water at speeds up to 55mph, while maintaining the comfort expected from a world class fishing boat.

The Stormcat’s massive 80 gallon livewell, rod lockers and ample storage makes this boat a fishing platform that rivals any on the water. Thick, .250-gauge aluminum bottom and transom and .160 gauge aluminum sides and floor make the Stormcat one of the toughest on the water. Driver and passenger suspension seats, 70 gallon fuel tank, self-bailing front deck and wash down station are just a few of the standard features of the Stormcat. Rated for a 300HP motor.

For more information see www.excelboats.com or visit your nearest dealer.