Bad weather Tuesday was hampering the search for two men who went over a waterfall while fishing in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness of northern Minnesota over the weekend.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Cmdr. Nate Skelton told the Star Tribune of Minneapolis that the cloud cover was too low for aerial surveillance and up to 2 inches (50 millimeters) of rain was anticipated, so the next two days were not promising.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here