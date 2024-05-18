Hope growing that Pennsylvania’s state tree, the Eastern hemlock, can beat invasive adelgids

The fight is far from over, but scientists are increasingly optimistic that once-ubiquitous Eastern hemlock trees might, with help, bounce back from a 50-year assault by invasive woolly adelgids.

The aphid-like insects, native to the Pacific Northwest and Asia, found their way to the eastern U.S. in the early to mid-1900s and have been spreading and killing hemlocks by the millions ever since. But a combination of bio-controls, insecticides, habitat doctoring and a disease-resistant hemlock hybrid – plus the discovery of native trees that are somehow immune – may keep the beloved and valuable tree from disappearing in Eastern forests.

That’s an outcome that arborists would not have predicted with confidence 20 years ago.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here