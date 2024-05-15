WI Daily Update: Apply now for the 2024 elk-hunting season

Wisconsin residents should apply now for the 2024 elk hunting season, with the application period ending on May 31. Here’s what you need to know.
Apply now for the 2024 elk-hunting season
