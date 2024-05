The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding Hudson River striped bass anglers that effective May 1, striped bass caught in the Hudson River and tributaries north of the George Washington Bridge may only be kept if they are between 23 inches and 28 inches long.

The new regulations required and approved by the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) reduce recreational striped bass harvests by 14.1% while balancing the preferences of New York anglers.

