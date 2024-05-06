Search
Monday, May 6th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, May 6th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approves Minocqua Chain walleye emergency rule

Wisconsin's Minocqua Chain of Lakes includes Jerome, Kawaguesaga, Little Tomahawk, Mid, Minocqua, Mud and Tomahawk lakes, the Minocqua and Tomahawk thoroughfares and connecting waters. (Stock photo)

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that a new walleye regulation will go into effect on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes beginning May 7, 2024.

Through the approval of emergency rule FH-03-24(E) at a special Natural Resources Board meeting held virtually on May 2, 2024, the current walleye catch and release season on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes in Oneida County will change to a daily bag limit of one walleye that is at least 18 inches in length, but fish between 22 and 28 inches cannot be kept. The slot limit exception aims to preserve walleye that can make the biggest impact on the fish’s spawning success and population growth.

The approval of the emergency rule comes after the Natural Resources Board approved a scope statement at its April 10 meeting allowing the DNR to begin drafting rules to allow anglers to harvest walleyes in the Minocqua Chain of Lakes this summer after the Lac du Flambeau tribe declared its intent to spear the chain this spring.

RELATED COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Lac du Flambeau tribe poised to spear Minocqua chain of lakes in Wisconsin

Emergency rule would open sport fishing on Wisconsin’s Minocqua chain if Lac du Flambeau spears walleyes

The Minocqua Chain of Lakes includes Jerome, Kawaguesaga, Little Tomahawk, Mid, Minocqua, Mud and Tomahawk lakes, the Minocqua and Tomahawk thoroughfares and connecting waters. Since 2015, the walleye regulations on these waters have been catch-and-release, without allowing anglers to harvest walleyes.

The DNR release from Monday said this regulation change will promote fair and equitable use of the walleye resource during the 2024 fishing season.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?