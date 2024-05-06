Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approves Minocqua Chain walleye emergency rule

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Monday that a new walleye regulation will go into effect on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes beginning May 7, 2024.

Through the approval of emergency rule FH-03-24(E) at a special Natural Resources Board meeting held virtually on May 2, 2024, the current walleye catch and release season on the Minocqua Chain of Lakes in Oneida County will change to a daily bag limit of one walleye that is at least 18 inches in length, but fish between 22 and 28 inches cannot be kept. The slot limit exception aims to preserve walleye that can make the biggest impact on the fish’s spawning success and population growth.

The approval of the emergency rule comes after the Natural Resources Board approved a scope statement at its April 10 meeting allowing the DNR to begin drafting rules to allow anglers to harvest walleyes in the Minocqua Chain of Lakes this summer after the Lac du Flambeau tribe declared its intent to spear the chain this spring.

The Minocqua Chain of Lakes includes Jerome, Kawaguesaga, Little Tomahawk, Mid, Minocqua, Mud and Tomahawk lakes, the Minocqua and Tomahawk thoroughfares and connecting waters. Since 2015, the walleye regulations on these waters have been catch-and-release, without allowing anglers to harvest walleyes.

The DNR release from Monday said this regulation change will promote fair and equitable use of the walleye resource during the 2024 fishing season.