Gear & Gadgets: Rapala introduces new tools and accessories for fishing season

While Rapala baits put big fish in your boat, Rapala tools help with on-the-water tasks before and after the catch of a lifetime. New additions in the Rapala tools and accessories lineup include Split Ring Scissors, Electric Fillet Knife Case, and a Fish Counter Bucket.

Split Ring Scissors

Rapala Split Ring Scissors, constructed of stainless steel, features an ultra-fine serrated cutting edge specially designed to grip and hold touch braided line for easy, non-slip cutting. The tool offers a plier surface behind the split ring tool for extra leverage. A torsion spring offers easy, one-hand operation, and a jaw lock allows for safe storage. Includes ergonomic handles and is lanyard ready.

Electric Fillet Knife Case

The Rapala Electric Fillet Knife Case stores most electric fillet knives, including blades, charging base and batteries. The zip-up EVA-padded case includes a convenient storage pouch.

Fish Counter Bucket



Easily and conveniently keep track of your daily catch with this easy-to-use tool. Bucket includes 20 fish counters that allows you to get totals for the day, your whole trip or the whole group. Counters include four-figure register with automatic reset. The compact design includes a hanging loop.

For more information on Rapala products, please visit www.rapala.com.

FRESHLY ROASTED WILD RICE FROM CANOE WILD RICE

At Canoe Wild Rice, they take great care of the delicious flavor and valuable nutrition that wild rice has to offer by sealing the goodness into every grain through their unique fresh-roasting process.

Done daily in small batches, their Fresh Roasted Wild Rice is as fresh as harvest day.

This Fresh Roasted Wild Rice is nutrient-rich, all natural, and gluten-free by nature.

It’s premium wild rice, which provides a great source of vitamins and minerals and has no preservatives or additives.

This popular wild rice is available in 6-ounce and 12-ounce sizes.

Call 800-626-3809 or visit www.canoewildrice.com to find a store near you or for more information on this Freshly Roasted Wild Rice by Canoe and all of their quality, healthy rice options.

SNYDERS LURES INTRODUCES NEW BAITS FOR OPEN WATER SEASON

Snyders Lures is kicking off the open water fishing season by introducing its new Walleye & Crappie Club and the Slider. These are multi-species fish producers, developed and field tested by legendary lure designer, Gary Snyder.

The Walleye and Crappie Club is a super lightweight and extremely slow-falling presentation. A slight bend with its body design allows the bait to fall slow and flutter as it drops. They are available in two sizes and 12 color combinations and work ideal in shallow water. The Walleye & Crappie Club can be used under a slip bobber or as a stand-alone presentation.

The Slider is a heavier jig that has proven deadly in vertical fishing situations. It features an off-set Kahle hook and an adjustable bead that allows its blade to “slide” freely on the hook. Its design provides incredible side-to-side action that walleyes and crappies have yet to see. The Slider is available in three sizes and six color combinations.

Pick up the Walleye & Crappie Club, the Slider or any of Snyders quality jigs and spoons at a bait and tackle shop near you, look them up on Facebook or visit www.snyderslures.com for more information.

BUCK KNIVES INTRODUCES FOLDING FILLET KNIFE

Safe, reliable and durable. This folding fillet knife has a titanium coated blade and is designed for added flexibility and corrosion resistance, a rubberized anti-slip grip and a stainless steel safety guard. The size when folded makes this knife convenient to carry on any fishing trip. Length 7 1/4” closed. Imported.

Each blade is put through a rigorous heat treat process and quality performance test. We warranty each Buck knife to be free from defects and workmanship for the life of the knife.

For more information on Buck Knives products, please visit www.buckknives.com.

RAPALA SHOWCASES PXR MAVRIK 110 JERKBAIT

Every bite matters. Every fish counts. If it’s not in the boat, it doesn’t count. Period.

To maximize the number of fish in the boat, Rapala went to its roster of top bass pros to develop a premium suspending jerkbait. After countless prototypes and months of testing, Rapala is introducing the first lure in the new PXR family, the Mavrik 110 jerkbait. If you’re looking for that extra edge, this is the jerkbait to turn to.

PXR stands for Precision, Xtreme®, Redline. The first in a series of elite, professional-grade lures to be introduced by Rapala, the PXR Mavrik is a suspending jerkbait made with the finest construction and unrivaled technical qualities demanded by Rapala’s pro staff.

The PXR Mavrik™ provides premium features, starting with Rapala’s Long-Cast System, which provides accurate, ultra-long casts to maximize time in the strike zone. The lure’s suspending, headdown attitude mimics an injured baitfish.

Hard-cutting, semi-erratic action makes the PXR Mavrik a versatile jerkbait for any condition. You can fish it slow with short twitches to walk the bait side-to-side or give it a quick snap to get the bait to turn nearly 180 degrees.

The high-quality components don’t stop there. The new PXR Mavrik is armed with three premium VMC® RedLine Series™ No. 5 treble hooks to make this a complete fish-catching jerkbait.

The new PXR Mavrik 110 is being introduced in a No. 11 (4-3/8th inch body length) size, weighing 1/2 oz.

For more information on Rapala products, please visit www.rapala.com.