Christine Thomas: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point celebrates 50 years of black bear research

On April 2, the University of Wisconsin–Stevens Point College of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Foundation invited faculty, staff, volunteers, and donors to a celebration to commemorate the completion of a $1 million endowment to support the future of a Wisconsin black bear research project that has been underway in the greater Clam Lake area for approximately five decades.
They asked me to provide a little bit of history on the project. So many old friends showed up in an April blizzard. This was a very emotional day for me. The following represent my remarks.