If you’re a New York angler and you don’t know anything about cisco, you aren’t alone.

In some states, cisco, which are classified as salmonids, are an important game fish. But they aren’t a major target for most anglers in New York, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. They are, however, an important forage fish for other sport fish that New York anglers do pursue, and that’s why DEC plans to reestablish the species into the Finger Lakes, specifically Keuka Lake.

